Tascosa move to 5A highlights UIL realignment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time since 1989 all four Amarillo Independent School District high schools will compete in the same football district.
Tascosa’s move from 6A to 5A-Division I was part of the University Interscholastic League’s announcement Monday morning at Region 16, where high school coaches from across the Texas Panhandle learned of the changes for next year.
Other changes include Highland Park’s move up to 3A.
Monday’s changes will impact scheduling through the 2021-2022 academic year.
