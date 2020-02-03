Registration open for Becoming Agents of Change Conference and Disability Resource Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Becoming Agents of Change Conference and Disability Resource Fair on Saturday.
Parents and their children can attend the conference for free on Feb. 8 from 9:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the West Texas A&M University Amarillo Campus, located at 720 S. Tyler St. Lunch will also be provided.
Those who attend can learn strategies to helping children reach their full potential and check out vendors for further resources.
It is designed for parents and family members who have children with disabilities.
The conference will also include breakout sessions, including employment for youth with disabilities, positive behavior interventions, navigating post-secondary education, guardianship and alternatives, speech and communication, helping children cope with anxiety, parent discussions and Spanish sessions.
There will also be a SibShop for ages seven and up and workshops for children with disabilities ages seven and up.
The event is a partnership of the PEN Project, Turn Center, WTAMU Center for Learning Disabilities and Amerigroup.
To register for a workshop or SibShop, call (806) 281-3495 and to register for the event, go here.
