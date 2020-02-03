Experts: The flu is a larger threat compared to Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of a worldwide health crisis, the coronavirus has continued to spread fear around the world However, doctors worry that Americans aren’t concerned enough about the flu.
The coronavirus and Influenza are similar and can both spread from person to person through the air and cause a fever and cough.
As of today, there have been more than 17,000 coronavirus cases and more than 350 deaths in China.
Only 11 cases have been confirmed in the United States.
Those numbers don’t even compare to the threat of the 26 million flu cases that have so far caused around 25,000 deaths.
“For us, in Texas, the flu remains to be number one, but the sheer number of cases of flu make it much more important than coronavirus for us at this point,” said Dr. Tarek Naguib from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “The most important thing is for everybody to have the flu vaccine this year and every year.”
Health officials said the risk of contracting the coronavirus in the U.S. is low.
To stay protected against the flu, Dr. Naguib recommended people wash their hands frequently, sneeze or cough into their elbow and avoid contact with ill people.
As always, getting the flu shot is one of the most effective ways to prevent yourself from getting sick.
