Empty bowls luncheon feeding hungry children in our community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year, the empty bowls luncheon is open to everyone in the community.
“Through Kids Cafe, there are 800 to 1,000 meals being served daily, and over 650 of those are Amarillo ISD students,” said Tina Brohlin, with the High Plains Food Bank.
Kids Cafe is a program under the umbrella of the High Plains Food Bank. They provide daily breakfast, or after school means and snacks to students who may be going without food at home. This includes over the summer.
“This was a perfect partnership with AISD to create a service learning project, that engages students across the district,” said Brohlin.
“The culinary arts students are making corn bread for the meal. The Kids Cafe has a wonderful recipe for beef stew, so that’s what were going to fill our bowl up with. Of course the art teachers that have been working with their students to create the bowls, and the students themselves that are doing all of this work. So it’s really a team effort here,” said Denise Olson, Director of Arts Education at AISD.
This year, the luncheon is open to the public to help raise awareness of childhood hunger in our area.
“The event will be held simultaneously at all four Amarillo high schools, so whether you are nearest to Amarillo High School, Caprock High School, Palo Duro, or Tascosa, you select the campus that is most convenient to you. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the High Plains Food Bank, at the Amarillo ISD building, or you can just show up the day of and pay at the door,” said Brohlin.
After your meal, all participants are invited to take a bowl home to serve as a reminder to the hunger around us.
“It’s really a symbol of all the bowls around the world and in our community that go unfilled,” said Olson.
This luncheon will be on Valentines Day from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
