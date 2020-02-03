Doppler Dave Is Tracking The Return Of Winter

A strong cold front has entered the area and will surge through our region tonight bringing a return to winter cold. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s by morning with wind chills in the teens. Behind the front tomorrow, skies will be cloudy with areas of light snow, especially in the NW part of the area. Highs will only be in the upper 20s. Most areas could receive at least some light snow, but the major impact from this system will be just to our south and east toward Abilene and Dallas.