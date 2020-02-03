City of Amarillo to host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station Number 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station Number 5 will be held this afternoon.
The station, located at 3200 South Washington, is part of Proposition 2, which was approved by voters in 2016.
The station is the final fire station project funded by Proposition 2.
Mayor Ginger Nelson will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony, and other city officials will also be in attendance.
The construction is expected to be complete in about 12 months.
