Amarillo police working two wrecks on I-27, drivers asked to avoid the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to two crashes on I-27.
One crash is on northbound I-27 between Georgia and 45th Avenue.
Police say traffic in the northbound lanes of I-27 is backed up to Western Street.
A second crash is on southbound I-27 between Georgia Street and 45th Avenue.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
Details are limited at this time. We will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.
