Amarillo police searching for suspect in robbery of Amarillo National Bank
By Kaitlin Johnson | February 3, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 5:57 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed the Amarillo National Bank location on South Taylor Street today.

Around 3:47 p.m., officers were called to the Amarillo National Bank in the 400 block of South Taylor Street for a robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money before leaving the bank and heading west.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, around 50 years old, around 6-foot-tall, weighing 185 pounds.

He had a goatee with white on his chin and was wearing a black military cap and blue and black jacket.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

