Racing accident on I-40 sends 1 man to the hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An early morning crash on I-40 leaves one man in life threatening condition.
Amarillo police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3400 block of West I-40 on a call of racing on the interstate.
A 19-year-old man driving a Chevy truck lost control, spun out, left the highway, struck several trees and caught fire.
He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Alcohol, no seat belt and speed are all factors in the collision.
