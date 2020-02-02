Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three men injured.
Sunday around 3:20 a.m. Clovis police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Westchester Avenue on a shots fired call.
Officers found three men who had been shot. One of the victims is in the Plains Regional Medical Center and the other two men were transferred to a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis Police Special Operations Unit & Major Crimes are investigating this incident.
They ask anyone with information on this crime call Clovis Police at 575-769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
