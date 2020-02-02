Big Changes Soon

It has been a beautiful day with temperatures in the 70s! Tonight is looking partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Monday is looking quite nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light West winds.
Big changes are coming starting Tuesday as a strong cold front moves through the area. There is also a snow chance but exact locations are still some what up in the air, for now best chance looks to be on Tuesday night. Besides the limited snow chances, temps will fall to the teens by Wednesday morning.