WTAMU ‘Global Media’ class making global impact

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Global Media class at West Texas A&M University has now completed it’s second mission trip to Africa.
The class is dedicated to making a global impact outside of the classroom, and they traveled to Capetown with the intention of using their technology skills to build up the country’s economy, but they ended up leaving with so much more.
While in Capetown, WT partnered with two organizations to help fulfill their mission of giving back.
“We work with two organizations, and we ask them what can we do with our skill sets, as media professionals, to help you do your job better,” says Enyonam Osei-Hyere, an associate professor at WTAMU. “They give us all kinds of different options, like help us build our websites, create video clips for our website, take professional photos for our website."
Dr. Osei-Hyere says she was inspired to bring her students to South Africa because of what this experience meant for her as a student.
“South Africa to me has always had an amazing experience for me as a student, and so I wanted to share that experience with students,” she said.
Some students say experiencing and learning about the culture made giving back that much more special.
“It’s really cool to see what they’ve been able to do with what they have,” says Alex Kypfer, WTAMU alum. “The fact that we are able to go over there and help them improve and see how much it actually helped them out was one of the best parts.”
Other students say the work they were able to do there impacted them the most.
WT senior Cody Stephens says his favorite part of the trip was “making a video for a website for the bridge company” he was helping build bridges with.
Dr. Osei-Hyere plans to continue this trip for many years to come.
