Weather Outlook: Sunday is looking much warmer with temps in the low to mid 70s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a beautiful day with temperatures in the 60s & 70s.
Tonight looks clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.
Sunday is looking much warmer with widespread lower to mid 70s expected across the area.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with increasing SW winds by late day.
Big changes are expected by Tuesday as a strong cold front blows through the area.
Besides the quite cold arctic air there is also a small chance of snow on Tuesday.
