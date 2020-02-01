Community over Competition: City of Claude sees continous growth

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Claude is starting to see new business development on a regular basis.
“Growth in Claude is pivotal. We are making some really big strides, big changes. We have new restaurants, new places to shop, a new grocery store in the plans, a wonderful little pharmacy, a new shake shop. So, we have got a lot of things going on,” said President of Claude Chamber of Commerce Tessa Waddell.
Claude has small town values, and most of the residents and business owners live off one motto to help each other succeed.
“It’s a great town, the community has been extremely welcoming, everybody supports everybody. There motto in town is, ‘Community over Competition,’ and we have seen that a lot in town, a lot of the local business owners come and support us, and in turn we go and support them,” said Mustang Nutrition Owner Chase Kline.
Kline who owns a gym and coaching business in Amarillo recently opened a nutrition shop in Claude and says business is booming.
“We have always had our health coaching business here in Amarillo, and we have more than doubled that with opening up in Claude,” said Kline.
Next door to Mustang Nutrition is Corner Drug, where a Pharmacist just moved to town to be at service for Claude residents and areas nearby that can’t drive to Amarillo.
“It took us awhile, but we finally decided to take that leap of faith and open the pharmacy and move here, and we haven’t regretted it," said Pharmacist and Owner of Corner Drug Mark King. "Claude is a great place to be, and I think people are starting to figure that out. They are coming here and see what’s going on, and they like what they see.”
Above the Corner Drug Pharmacy are newly renovated lofts that you can rent out on Airbnb and VRBO.
A couple doors down is The Burrow that opened 2 years ago, which is an eclectic mix, that has a little bit of everything including groceries while the new grocery store is being set up.
“Claude is the proverbial small town. We have a ‘Christmas on the Square’ every year that everybody says is like a Hallmark movie. And that’s kind of what we want our town to be, where everyone helps everyone else out. The schools are growing, the community is growing, the housing market is great here,” said The Burrow Co-Owner Leslie Burton.
As trucks and cars pass through Claude on Highway 287, some are starting to see the change in the town with new owners taking over older businesses and renovating the building.
Less than a mile down the road you can see the Red Roof Grill that recently opened with a new owner. Her passion is cooking and she makes everything fresh.
“Everything is made fresh to order, everything is hand battered, except for the okra and zucchini. Other than that, we hand batter everything, everything is homemade. Our patties is homemade fresh by us. So, it’s just really good nice fresh food,” said Red Roof Grill Owner Renea Adias.
As the city grows, the residents in Claude are always welcoming everyone to stop on in and see what they have to offer.
