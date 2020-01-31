UPDATE: Firefighter Matt Dawson out of ICU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family of Matt Dawson announced Wednesday that he is coming out of ICU and being moved to a long term care facility.
An update from Dawson’s wife was posted on Facebook saying the new facility can offer more physical/occupational therapy, as well as prepare him for brain rehab.
She says while Matt still isn’t awake, he has moments where he will respond with a hand squeeze or a thumbs up.
The family offered their thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at University Medical Center for their care over the past few weeks.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.