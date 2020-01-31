Perryton ISD Superintendent announces resignation

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The Perryton ISD Superintendent of Schools has announced his resignation.
Dr. Tim Little and the district have reached an agreement, allowing him to pursue his personal interests and the School Board to move forward with hiring his replacement, according to a news release.
Dr. Little was named as the Perryton ISD Superintendent in 2018.
Both the Board and Dr. Little have entered into this agreement, believing it is in their best interest and in the best interests of the District.
Dr. Little will remain employed until his effective resignation date, assisting in the transition of the new successor.
Dr. Little has many achievements and accomplishments throughout his time with the District, some including increasing the District’s academic rating, eliminating a $1.3 million deficit and producing the first balanced budget for the District in four years, and working to opening a district-owned daycare.
The Board and Dr. Little credit the success of the District to help from the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents, and patrons.
The Board will begin its search for a new Superintendent soon.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.