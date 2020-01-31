La.-Lafeyette seeks revenge on Texas State

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Texas State has relied on senior leadership while Louisiana-Lafayette has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to score 45 percent of Texas State's points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Jalen Johnson, Mylik Wilson and Cedric Russell have scored 52 percent of the team's points this year and 61 percent of all Ragin' Cajuns points over their last five.