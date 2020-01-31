Good News with Dave: Amarillo Police Corporal finishes chemo treatments just in time for delivery of his first baby

He said "It’s great, we’ve already got a name picked out. Her name is going to be Alayna Rico, which even though she’s a baby girl, we chose that middle name after the surgeon that did great work on me, and I can’t wait to hold her. Seeing her move in the sonograms, and seeing her grow throughout the entire process has been some great to keep my mind and heart happy. And now that we’re on the back half, we can actually enjoy the pregnancy, enjoy looking forward to our little baby, and get to go to our weekly doctor’s visits until the baby gets here.