Amarillo’s Rolling Hills Elementary ‘Tie Club’ making an impact

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A school district in Amarillo is teaching their fifth grade boys how to be gentlemen.
Rolling Hills Elementary school has a new program called ‘Tie Club,’ and it’s teaching fifth grade boys how to be good men.
“It gives me a sense of pride,” said Brody Brittain, a fifth grader at Rolling Hills Elementary School.
Boys meet twice a month before school for lessons and have to dress up to participate.
The Tie Club is impacting not only students, but also teachers at River Road ISD.
“Responsibility is, they have to dress up, dress for success, which means wearing a colored shirt and a tie which they have to wear all day. If they don’t have ties, we provide ties for them,” said Roger Cunningham, assistant principal at Rolling Hills Elementary School.
These boys learn proper etiquette such as how to tie a tie, how to shake hands with someone and how to be a gentleman.
“We learned how to handshake and to be respectful to our teachers and everyone around the school,” said Ethan Rieb, a fifth grader at Rolling Hills Elementary School.
Not only is this club teaching valuable lessons, it's holding multiple people at Rolling Hills Elementary accountable.
“Third, first, second, fourth, they all look up to us to do the right thing,” said Rieb.
“I’m trying to set the example. I’m teaching, and making sure I’m always living up to that example I’m trying to put forward,” said Cunningham.
The program started when the previous assistant principal noticed high school students lacking these skills.
River Road ISD decided to start with fifth graders and teach them while they’re young, and now the high school has started its own Tie Club.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.