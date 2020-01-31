Amarillo medical professionals taking precautions to prevent coronavirus outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The coronavirus has officially been declared as a global health crisis by the World Health Organization.
Today, the first person-to-person case of coronavirus was confirmed in the U.S.
This comes as there are 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China.
Now, medical professionals in our community are encouraging you to stay as sanitized as possible to help prevent an outbreak locally.
“The main concern is the spread of the virus which originates in an animal, but is now being felt transmissible from human to human,” says Chief Medical Officer at BSA Dr. Michael Lamanteer. “This contagious viral infection is one that, if spread, can be spread among humans easily, and now has a risk of becoming a wide spread infection.”
This virus presents flu like symptoms, but Dr. Lamanteer says the actual flu presents more of a risk to us than the coronavirus.
“This is a completely different virus than the flu, but the symptoms are the same in terms of coughing, runny noses, fevers, and shortness of breath,” says Dr. Lamanteer. “As far as the potential threat to patients here, the flu, historically, is actually a greater risk to us than the coronavirus.”
The only real method of prevention is awareness and proper sanitization.
“We want you to really remember to wash your hands, that’s going to be key here,” says Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. “Don’t go to work if you’re sick, cover your cough, throw away any used tissues, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.”
Stoughton says “the things that we really think about with our flu and common colds are going to be key when we think about coronavirus."
It’s also important to understand the only way to contract this virus is through human to human contact.
Dr. Lamanteer says “the organism is not that hearty.”
He mentions a person would have to “be in close contact with the secretions of somebody who has been infected."
