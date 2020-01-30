WTAMU’s economic impact on Texas Panhandle nearly doubled over last 5 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has been increasing its economic impact on the Texas Panhandle, close to doubling the impact it had five years ago.
From a recent study, WTAMU has a $747,000,000 impact on the region and supports more than 12,000 jobs.
“We’ve spent in the last three years, since I’ve been here, nearly $200,000,000 on facilities. Those construction workers aren’t coming from afar, they’re local and we’ve been keeping people busy. That’s not going to last forever but right now we’re making hay while the sun shines,” said WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler.
This impact is also being made through the start up jobs WTAMU is supporting, their employees and the supplies they buy locally.
“The whole part about bringing businesses into a community is bringing jobs. Well, by you bringing in more and more students, those students are creating more jobs for more people but it’s more people that are spending their money, needing housing needing all those various things. The economic impact of a college on a community is one of the cleanest industries that a community can have,” said J. Pat Hickman, chairman and CEO of Happy State Bank.
Dr. Wendler says about 72 percent of educators in the Panhandle have a degree or certificate from WTAMU.
The university is proving they are educating Panhandle locals and keeping them local after graduation.
“Right now many smaller institutions, colleges around the nation are struggling, and we are too. We are having to work very hard to do what we do and maintain in a sense keeping our head out of the water but we are willing to do it,” said Dr. Wendler.
Although it is difficult to say if the impact WTAMU is having on the region will continue to grow like it did over the last five years, Dr. Wendler is optimistic.
“I have a sense of optimism about West Texas A&M University that I have never had about any university I have ever worked at. And, that includes LSU, and a number of Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Illinois, they’re all good universities, but there’s something that makes me very optimistic about this school, in this place, at this time,” said Dr. Wendler.
