Fog will clear out this morning with skies turning mostly sunny. Highs will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s today and Friday. The weekend will get 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Skies will be sunny with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. We stay in the 60s on Monday before winter returns Tuesday. A strong cold front will drop highs into the 30s with snow chances.