Semi-trailer fire shuts down FM 1912 leading up to Tyson Plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tractor-trailer that caught fire this morning has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 1912 leading to the Tyson Plant.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning that a tractor-trailer was traveling on FM 1912, just ahead of the plant.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
FM 1912 is closed in both directions from Webb Road to Tyson and will remain closed until the scene is cleared.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route to the Plant.
TxDPS said it can be accessed from Farm-to-Market Road 192 and Interstate 40 or U.S. 60 to FM1912.
