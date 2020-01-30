Mayor Ginger Nelson taking time off after cancer diagnosis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Mayor Ginger Nelson announced today she is taking some time off after receiving a cancer diagnosis.
Mayor Nelson posted Thursday morning, saying “During a recent and routine blood examination, doctors discovered an anomaly that has since been diagnosed as a form of blood cancer.”
Mayor Nelson says her prognosis is good, but she will require treatment.
She says she fully intends to continue serving as mayor, however, she will be taking some time for her medical care.
