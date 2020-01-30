Man wanted out of Potter, Randall counties on assault, burglary, weapon charges

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said he is wanted on various felony charges. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | January 30, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 8:23 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on assault, burglary and weapon charges.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 22-year-old Michael Montgomery Jr. is wanted out of Potter County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two probation violations for assault on a public servant.

He is also wanted out of Randall County for three bond surrenders, which include two for burglary of a vehicle and one for unlawful carry of a weapon.

Montgomery is described as 5 foot tall and weighing 100 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know where this fugitive of the week is, please call (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 30, 2020

