Kwahadi Dancers 55th annual Winter Night Show opens Saturday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Kwahadi Dancers are celebrating 75 years by kicking off their annual Winter Night Show performances this weekend.
They will perform authentic Native American dances that have been passed down and taught to them by tribes at five shows this year.
Performances will be held February 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, each at 7:00 p.m. at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian.
Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and tickets are $5 per person, scouts in uniform will get in free.
For questions or group reservations, you can call (806) 335-3175.
