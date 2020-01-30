How to apply to vote by mail in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - If you live in Potter County and would like to vote by mail, you will have to go through the following steps.
According to the Potter County Elections Administration, to vote by mail in Potter County you must complete and application and mail it to Potter County.
The application can be found here.
When filling out the application, you must select the political party’s primary in which you wish to vote.
You must also sign the application.
If you live in another county or do not have access to a computer, you will need to call the election office in the county you live in.
These applications must be received no later than February 21.
To be qualified to vote by mail, you must be over 65 years old or disabled, you will be out of the county during early voting and election day, or you are confined to jail.
