Clovis woman sentenced to 7 years for embezzling over $20,000

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis woman was sentenced yesterday to seven years in prison for embezzlement of over $20,000.
Cherisse Perez is the former director of a Clovis senior meal program. She was arrested in February of 2019 when board members of the program reported over $24,000 missing.
Investigators found that Perez had issued ATM transactions and checks to herself and forged books to show that the money was issued to businesses.
In December of 2019, she entered a no contest plea to her charges.
The judge found her as an habitual offender after documentation proved she had two previous felonies.
She will be serving the maximum sentence of three years for embezzlement and four years as an habitual offender. She has also been ordered to pay back all of the money.
