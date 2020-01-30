Family Support Services unveils new anti-human trafficking billboard campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services unveiled a new anti-human trafficking billboard as part of the “Can You See Me?” campaign.
The billboard in Amarillo is displayed on I-40 East at the Paramount exit.
The campaign is a partnership with A21, the Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbot.
The series of billboards around the state aim to show scenarios of the most common forms of human trafficking.
The campaign will run until October.
Members of the public who suspect human trafficking activity should call the Polaris National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 and the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.