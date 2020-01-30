Dalhart Police Department closed until Monday due to major flu outbreak

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Police Department offices are closing down for the week due to a major flu outbreak.
The agency will be closed until Monday, February 3 to the public and all non-essential employees, allowing time for the entire facility to be disinfected and cleaned.
Officers will still be patrolling the streets, and DPS, Dallam County and Hartley County officials will be assisting when needed during this time.
If you need assistance, you can call the dispatch number at (806) 244-5544, and an officer will be sent out.
