$200,000 in cash seized during traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A traffic stop in Carson County on Monday led to a Texas DPS trooper seizing $200,000 in cash.
At around 2:20 p.m., the trooper stopped a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu traveling West on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
According to DPS, the trooper then discovered foil-wrapped packages of cash inside after-market compartments in the car and called for assistance from DPS Special Agents for the investigation.
Officials arrested 48-year-old Vladimir Blanco, of Riverside, Missouri, on charges of money laundering.
Blanco was booked into Carson County jail.
According to DPS, the cash was being transported from Kansas City, Missouri to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
