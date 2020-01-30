Barrio Wellness Clinic offering free medical and dental screenings in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Wellness Clinic will be offering free medical and dental screenings for adults and children in Amarillo this Saturday.
The screenings will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at noon, and it will be held at Sanborn Elementary School located at 700 S. Roberts.
TTUHSC Pharmacy students and AACAL health and science students are offering medical screenings. BSA Care Xpress and AC Dental Hygiene students are offering dental screenings. Ojo Family Eye care will be performing eye screenings. WTAMU Communication Disorders students will be doing swallowing and communication screenings. Total Physical Therapy will offer scoliosis and range of motion screenings.
There will be children’s activities like face painting, making Valentine’s cards, and opportunities to take pictures with the Sod Poodles mascot, Ruckus, because this year’s theme is ‘All About Kids.’
Fiesta Foods is providing fresh fruit, Happy State Bank is donating bottled water, and Walgreens is giving away recyclable bags.
For more information, you can call (806) 437-6592 or email tckenedy@gmail.com
