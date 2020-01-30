Around 7,000 people held on cruise ship at Italian port over coronavirus fears

CIVITAVECCHIA, Italy (CNN) – Italian media outlets report that coronavirus fears have around 7,000 people stuck on board a cruise ship off the Italian coast.

The Costa Smeralda is docked at a coastal town northwest of Rome.

None of the thousands of people aboard the ship can leave until coronavirus tests come back negative on two passengers.

The passengers, a husband and wife from Hong Kong, are being kept separately in solitary confinement in the ship’s hospital.

The wife, a 54-year-old Chinese woman, has a fever. Her husband has been isolated as a precaution.

Test results are expected to be in Thursday afternoon, according to Italian media.

