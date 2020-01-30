‘Amazing Butterflies’ exhibit coming to Don Harrington Discovery Center

The Amazing Butterflies traveling exhibit opens at the Don Harrington Discovery Center this weekend. (Source: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 30, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 12:25 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amazing Butterflies traveling exhibit opens at the Don Harrington Discovery Center this weekend.

The hands-on, interactive exhibit reveals the relationship between caterpillars, butterflies and their natural surroundings.

A members-only preview of the exhibit is happening on Friday, January 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Amazing Butterflies opens to the public on Saturday, February 1.

You can explore the life of a butterfly until May 17.

