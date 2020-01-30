‘Amazing Butterflies’ exhibit coming to Don Harrington Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amazing Butterflies traveling exhibit opens at the Don Harrington Discovery Center this weekend.
The hands-on, interactive exhibit reveals the relationship between caterpillars, butterflies and their natural surroundings.
A members-only preview of the exhibit is happening on Friday, January 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Amazing Butterflies opens to the public on Saturday, February 1.
You can explore the life of a butterfly until May 17.
