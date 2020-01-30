Amarillo Election Administrators encourage voters register before Monday deadline

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Randall County residents are being encouraged to register to vote in the March primary election.
The presidential election is extremely important, and every step counts.
“This primary election is Super Tuesday," says Potter County elections administrator Melynn Huntley. “It’s going to be across the country, and if you didn’t get a chance to weigh in and you’re seeing the news at night, you’re going to be sad that you didn’t get to go and vote.”
It’s important for residents to make sure they are registered to vote by the deadline which is this coming Monday, February 3.
“The last day to register to vote in order to be able to vote in the March primary is coming up quick,” says Huntley. “We have people who put it off and people who have good intentions, but they need to take care of it now.”
Potter and Randall County residents have a few options when registering to vote before Monday.
Huntley says the League of Women Voters will “be at United Amigos on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they’re going to be at United Market Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and then Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. they will be here at the Sante Fe Building.”
As for Randall County, their Elections Administrator, Shannon Lackey says “anyone that needs to register can come here to my office in Canyon, or we have an office at the Randall County Annex.”
Lackey says Randall County Elections Administrators “will be available all day on Monday at these locations.”
If you miss Monday’s deadline, you are still encouraged to register as soon as possible for the next election, as voter registration deadlines always end 30 days before an election.
This election is also solely for Republican and Democratic nominees.
