Above and Beyond: Dalhart man dedicates life to his community

“I’ve been so blessed in my life,” he said. “I had a wonderful upbringing, I had incredible parents and family. God has just really blessed me and I was just raised thinking that you pay back, and you want other people to have the opportunities and successes you have. So the things that I do are important to me, they’re important to the community, they’re important to a lot of people not just me. So I want to be a part of the team that makes a difference for the next generation.”