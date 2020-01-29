‘Vista Bank aided and abetted’ RDAG CFO’s fraud

One section of the documents filed today says, “The rise of Vista Bank President, John D. Steinmetz, from his days as a junior banker with Plains Capital Bank, to Lubbock County Republican Party Chair, then as President of Vista Bank and ultimately to successive appointments as a member of the Board of Regents of the Texas Tech University System has been well chronicled. For a man forty-one years that is quite a resume. Indeed it is quite a resume for someone of any age. As was the case with Shane Smith, on the surface, Steinmetz bares all the trappings of an American success story-- right down to the shiny luxury car. But like Shane Smith, all was not as it seemed to be.”