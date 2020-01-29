Toot’n Totum raises $75,000 to enhance school security throughout Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, Kansas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum has announced the results of their ‘Spirit Pump’ initiative, showing $75,743 has been raised since the program started in September 2019.
This initiative raises money through donations of five cents per gallon of all fuel sold through the Spirit Pumps and is passed along to high schools in the area for enhancing security.
“The Spirit Pumps were a new program for us, so we didn’t have any history to use for projections." said Toot’n Totum CEO Rodger Hudson. "The acceptance of this program by the community is evidenced in these numbers. To raise this much in the first half of the school year speaks to the responsibility that all of us feel to support the education of our children.”
The program began September 1 and will continue through the end of April.
All Toot’n Totums are participating and the schools benefiting from this initiative are Amarillo, River Road, Canyon, Perryton, Dalhart, Stratford, Dumas, Borger, Pampa, Sunray, Boise City, Oklahoma, and Liberal and Hugoton, Kansas.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.