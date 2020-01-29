Rachel Hasse: A Star on and off the court

“First of all, a very good shooter, a young lady that has put a ton of effort to be the very best she could be,” Amarillo Basketball coach Jeff Williams said about Hasse. “She spent a lot of time in the weight room this summer, has carried that on through the season, a great offensive player, someone that does exactly what you want her to do each and every time she goes out onto the floor, so we’re eally lucky to have her, and she’s put in the time for sure.”