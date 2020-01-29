Portales New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division office moving locations this week

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division office in Portales is moving this week from its current location.
Wenesday, January 29 is the last day of operations at the current location at 1410 S. Avenue O.
The new office will be located at 1601 S. Avenue D and will begin regular operations from this office on Thursday, February 6.
During relocation, the MVD mobile unit will be available at the new location from Monday, February 3 through Wednesday, February 5.
Customers can also conduct transactions online or at the Clovis field office located at 814 W. 6th Street in Clovis.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.