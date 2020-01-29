New bill proposes to cap insulin costs in New Mexico

“Under this legislation, New Mexicans with diabetes will no longer have to choose between medication and other necessities,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “That is an unconscionable choice, no one should ever have to make it. I am eager to work with lawmakers to ensure New Mexico joins the other U.S. states making this humane adjustment to our health care system. With the support of the Legislature, I will never stop fighting to ensure health care is as affordable, high-quality and accessible as it can possibly be.”