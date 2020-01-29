McDonald’s Amarillo employee gifted brand new car for exceeding goals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As one of the most successful franchises in American history, McDonald’s has become well known around the world.
While the company is known for being a “people company,” they showed their appreciation to one of Amarillo’s most successful employees in a special way.
Noemi Tinoco, the general manager of the McDonald’s on the Amarillo Boulevard East, was awarded with a brand new Toyota CHR yesterday.
She was unaware of the surprise and was shocked, to say the least.
Tinoco was recognized for consistently exceeding sales goals and customer service.
Many were excited to be able to give back to the woman who gives so much.
“We’re a people company and we talk about being a people company, but that really has to come to live by the actions of our owner operators,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “So, what the Data organization is doing with this act of kindness is really representative of our brand and I’m so proud to be affiliated with them.”
Tinoco has been a member of the McDonald’s team since May of 2007 and was happily surprised to be handed the keys to her new car.
