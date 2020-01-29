Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-SPECIAL ELECTION
GOP wins closely watched Texas special election
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republicans in Texas have won the first big special election of 2020. They overcame a national blitz from Democrats Tuesday to keep hold of a suburban Houston state House district seat that President Donald Trump easily won four years ago. The victory by Republican Gary Gates surely brings a sigh of relief for the GOP after Democrats poured millions of dollars into the race. Presidential candidates including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren had endorsed Eliz Markowitz, the Democratic candidate. In final unofficial results, Gates polled 58% of the vote to 42% for Democrat Eliz Markowitz. More than 30,000 voters cast ballots in the election, a 20% turnout.
MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS
Authorities ID man who saved baby during Texas mass shooting
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say they've identified a mystery man who was seen on surveillance video saving a baby during last year's mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people. El Paso police say they've confirmed that Lazaro Ponce is the man seen in the footage. Ponce tells the El Paso Times that he and his wife were homeless and living at a makeshift camp near the Walmart at the time of the shooting. Ponce told the newspaper that he helped the baby, a man in a wheelchair and an elderly woman who had been shot. He says he's now living and working in Memphis, Tennessee.
AP-US-HOUSTON-EXPLOSION
CEO walks back pledge to fix homes damaged in Houston blast
HOUSTON (AP) — The head of a company involved in a massive explosion in Houston that killed two workers and injured 20 others has backtracked on a pledge to fix the hundreds of structures damaged by the blast. On Tuesday, John Watson, CEO of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, had told KTRK-TV, “I will repair all the damaged homes.” But later Tuesday, Watson took back his pledge, saying it was premature “to make any decisions with regard to payment from this tragic incident.” Officials say 450 structures, mostly homes, were damaged after Friday's blast. An attorney representing residents with damaged homes and businesses says he's disappointed Watson walked back his pledge.
AP-US-MOTHER-KILLED-BABY-FOUND
Woman indicted for capital murder in mom's abduction, death
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman accused of kidnapping a Central Texas mother who was later found dead has been indicted on a capital murder count. The indictment alleges Magen Fieramusca strangled Heidi Broussard with a leash and with her hand. An arrest affidavit for the 33-year-old suspect alleges she abducted Broussard, whose body was later found in Fieramusca's car. Investigators found the infant along with the body of her mother at a Houston-area home last month. Broussard and her daughter had been reported missing a week earlier in Austin.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-SUPER TUESDAY
Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — When the leading Democratic presidential candidates marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by linking arms and marching through South Carolina, Michael Bloomberg was nowhere near the early primary state. Instead he was in Arkansas, which votes March 3. The decision illustrates the parallel race Bloomberg is running to try to capture the Democratic nomination for president. He's bypassing the first four voting states to focus on the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. It's a nontraditional approach that has never been successful. But Bloomberg has already spent more than $200 million on ads, 10 times the leading candidates, and voters are noticing.
FALLING KETCHUP BOTTLE-LAWSUIT
Mother sues San Antonio hotel after bottle strikes son
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A mother is suing a San Antonio hotel for $1 million after her 2-year-old son suffered serious injuries when a glass ketchup bottle fell on his head from a fifth-floor balcony. Cassandra DeLa Cruz says her son Jacob Francisco suffered injuries to his neck, brain and other body parts Aug. 18, 2018, when the bottle struck him. The Jan. 10 lawsuit names Omni La Mansión Del Rio hotel, its Dallas-based parent, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and its owner, TRT Holdings of Irving, as defendants. The San Antonio Express News says Omni Hotels & Resorts hasn't responded to a request for comment.
LONGEST SPACEFLIGHT
Astronaut craves salsa and surf after record 11 months aloft
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut holding the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman can't wait to dig into some salsa and chips, and swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico. NASA astronaut Christina Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission. Koch has been living on the International Space Station since last March. She returns to Earth on Feb. 6. Her 328-day mission will be the second-longest by an American, trailing Scott Kelly's flight by just 12 days.
AP-US-HOUSTON-EXPLOSION
New assessment shows 450 structures damaged by Houston blast
HOUSTON (AP) — A new assessment of the impacts from last week’s massive explosion at a warehouse in Houston that killed two workers and injured 20 others shows that 450 structures were damaged. Most of them were homes. The new total, released Monday, is more than double the initial assessment of about 200 structures damaged in the explosion early Friday at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing. Also Monday, the family of one of the men killed, Frank Flores, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Watson. The company has declined to comment on the fourth civil lawsuit it is facing in the wake of the blast.
CHILD RUN OVER
Child dies in Texas after vehicle rolls back, striking her
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Houston-area girl died Saturday after her parent's vehicle was left in neutral in the driveway and rolled back, striking the child. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The home is in Cypress, located just northwest of Houston. Gonzalez said it appears the child's parent had arrived home and started unloading the vehicle, which had inadvertently been left in neutral, when it rolled back.
MISSING WOMAN-NORTH DAKOTA
Missing North Dakota woman found in Texas had warrant out
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman who disappeared from the Standing Rock Reservation more than two months ago was arrested last week in Texas on a felony warrant from North Dakota. Thirty-year-old Kara Lynn Mauai was found in the Dallas area on Jan. 15. A county spokeswoman tells The Bismarck Tribune that Mauai was arrested there on a felony warrant from Morton County and transported back to North Dakota. Law enforcement and volunteers had searched extensively for Mauai after she disappeared Nov. 8. Dallas police were able to find her after she made contact with family members by phone.