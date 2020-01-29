‘Hoarding situation’: 28 dogs removed from Southeast Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department was called to the scene of a residence in Southeast Lubbock on Tuesday.
While on scene, the Lubbock Police Department reached out to the Lubbock Animal Shelter in response to countless dogs on the property.
The home owner estimated the number of dogs to be around 20. Family and friends of the homeowner estimate the number of dogs to be more near 50. Officials say they removed 28 dogs from the house.
The director of Lubbock Animal Services said his team is at the home in the 1100 block of East 53rd Street to collect the animals, but the scene was described as a hoarding situation.
Officials say the dogs range from puppies to adult dogs and some are micro-chipped and may belong to someone else.
They also say there was about six inches of fecal matter in the house.
Adult Protective Services has been called to the scene.
Out of hand breeding is presumed to be the cause of the large number of animals.
The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center is in need of emergency fosters for the animals rescued today.
If you can help in anyway please reach out to the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center at 806-775-2057 or lubbockanimalservices@mylubbock.us .
