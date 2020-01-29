Amarillo residents voice opinions regarding possible renovation of the Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The expansion and renovation of the Amarillo Civic Center has the community talking.
The Amarillo City Council will soon vote whether to put a $279 million bond on the May ballot to be voted on.
City council heard from those who wished to voice their opinion in regards to the expansion today.
“I’m for it with a broader view than being just a Civic Center event and meetings venue. I’d prefer it be considered an attraction for this area,” said Randy Jacobs, participant in the public comments meeting at Amarillo City Hall.
“Among other things that you have not yet publicly discussed is the enormous cost of this project. I suggest that you think real hard on the implications of that,” said one public comments participant.
Some who work for the city say this renovation and expansion needs to happen now, fearing the transition will only grow more expensive over time.
“The more people we bring into the city the more money they spend not only on hotel occupancy tax but sales tax, and that is something that benefits every civilian in Amarillo and helps us keep sales taxes lower even though we may be raising them a bit," said Hope Stokes, director of brand management at Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council. "In the long term, if we don’t take the steps now to go ahead and raise them a little bit, we will be paying later.”
One of the main topics of the renovation that has the public talking are the taxes.
“That would be funded with a 15.1 cent increase on your property taxes. What that means is on a $100,000 evaluation, it is 12.57 cents monthly or $150 a year. So an average tax payer can take that $100,000 evaluation and apply that to their own property value to make those determinations. So if you have a $250,000 home, you would multiply that number by 2.5, if you have an $85,000 home, you would multiply it by .85 and could determine your specific property tax implications.” said Kevin Starbuck, assistant city manager.
If passed and the renovation of the Civic Center occurs, this tax increase will be applied over the next thirty years.
