Amarillo home considered ‘total loss’ after Wednesday morning fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A home in Amarillo is considered a total loss after a fire that happened earlier today.
Around 11:25 a.m., the Randall County Fire Department was called to a home near Southeast 58th Avenue and Burlington Road.
When crews arrived, they found a double-wide mobile home with heavy smoke and fire coming from it.
Assistance was requested from Amarillo Fire Department due to the fact that the residential neighborhood has no hydrant water system, and there was worry nearby structures could become affected.
The fire was considered under control around Noon, but the home was considered a total loss.
Residents of the home told officials they saw fire and smoke in a bedroom and were able to make it out with their dogs, but they were not able to get several kittens out.
The home had no working smoke detectors at the time of the fire.
It is estimated the fire caused around $22,000 worth of damage. The home was not insured.
After an investigation was completed, the fire was found to have started in the bedroom, but officials do not know an exact cause. The fire was ruled as undetermined.
