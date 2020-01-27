Winter weather tonight!

A winter storm system will move across our area during the overnight hours bringing accumulating snows to the region. The best chances for the heaviest snows will be across the northeastern Texas and Oklahoma panhandles where isolated 4″-6″ amounts will be possible. Some areas including the central panhandle could see a couple of inches of snow by Tuesday morning. Strong northerly winds will also impact the region with gusts near 40 mph possible. This could create very low wind chill values and reduced visibility. The storm should exit the area by midday Tuesday.