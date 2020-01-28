Randall County Commissioner passes county-wide 90 day burn ban Tuesday

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Commissioner’s Court passed a county-wide 90 day burn ban order Tuesday, January 28.
Randall County is among 10 other counties in the Texas Panhandle currently under a burn ban.
You can view a full list of counties under a burn ban in Texas here.
Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.
If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.
You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.
