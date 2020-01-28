Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Eric Gordon scored a career-high 50 points to lead the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 126-117 victory over the Utah Jazz without James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Gordon became the first Rockets player besides Harden to score 50 points in a game since Hakeem Olajuwon had 51 in January 1996, according to STATS. Harden has done it 23 times since. Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 30, but Utah lost for just the third time in 22 games.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-97 in a game that offered several tributes to Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. There was a moment of silence during the pregame in Oklahoma City on Monday. The Mavericks took an 8-second violation in honor of the number Bryant wore to start his NBA career. The Thunder then took a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of the number Bryant wore for the second part of his NBA career.
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch foul shots with 2.1 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-109. LaVine won an entertaining duel with DeMar DeRozan after Chicago trailed by 10 heading into the final period. DeRozan tied it at 108 on a tough fadeaway jumper with 8.6 seconds left, but LaVine responded with two free throws after he was fouled by Jakob Poetl on a drive to the basket. DeRozan had 36 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio.
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored his second goal just more than two minutes into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. Steven Stamkos had both goals for Tampa Bay, including the tying score with 1:26 left in regulation Monday night. Both teams were playing for the first time in more than a week. Benn got the winning goal after a knocking down a pass by Brayden Point, who then appeared to grab the Stars captain from behind before the winning backhander.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Stephen Johns is finally back on the ice for the Dallas Stars after missing nearly 22 months. It hasn't been clear whether concussions played a role in the official diagnosis of post-traumatic headaches. The 28-year-old Johns made his return before the All-Star break in a 7-0 loss to Minnesota. The Stars had a much better feeling after his first home game, a 3-2 overtime win against Tampa Bay. General manager Jim Nill has been protective of Johns by saying issues bigger than a return to the ice were in play.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell has undergone surgery to repair the torn right Achilles tendon that ended his season. The team says the surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 28-year-old Powell could be ready for training camp in early October. Powell went down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter in a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 21. Three days after the injury, the Mavericks acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein in a trade with Sacramento.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll that had no major changes at the top. The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season. Kansas was third, followed by San Diego State and Florida State to round out the top five. No. 22 LSU, No. 23 Wichita State and No. 24 Penn State were the week's new additions. Texas Tech, Memphis and Arizona fell out of the rankings.
CHICAGO (AP) — San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge missed the Spurs' game at Chicago because of a sprained right thumb. The 34-year-old Aldridge had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 34 1/2 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Toronto. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge stayed back in San Antonio while the team traveled to Chicago to face the Bulls.