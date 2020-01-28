Doppler Dave Expects Sunshine Tomorrow

Parts of our area received a few to several inches of wet snow earlier today with some light snow showers for the Amarillo area. Along with the snow, blustery and cold northerly winds have gusted around 40mph making for a cold day despite some clearing. Tonight will be quite cold in the low to mid 20s with some patches of fog and a few spots where moisture may refreeze on road surfaces. Tomorrow, however, sunshine and less wind will combine to produce a nice day with highs in the low 50s.